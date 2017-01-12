Barney inked a one-year, $2.8875 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Barney has secured a hefty pay raise from the $1 million contract he was offered last season thanks to a .269/.322/.373 batting line while serving as a utility player for the club last season. It will probably be a similar campaign for the veteran in 2017 and he will enter the season with eligibility at second base, third base and shortstop in most standard leagues.

