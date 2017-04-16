Barney is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.

Barney initially looked primed to take over as the Blue Jays' primary third baseman when Josh Donaldson (calf) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. However, it appears he'll instead have to settle for the shorter end of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Chris Coghlan, who was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Coghlan will man third base for the second game in a row, relegating Barney to a bench role.