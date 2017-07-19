Barney will start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday against the Red Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's the third straight start at second base for Barney, but all have coincided with the Red Sox bringing southpaw starters to the mound. With that in mind, he still looks to be stuck on the short side of a platoon at the position with Ryan Goins.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast