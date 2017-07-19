Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Picks up third consecutive start
Barney will start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday against the Red Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's the third straight start at second base for Barney, but all have coincided with the Red Sox bringing southpaw starters to the mound. With that in mind, he still looks to be stuck on the short side of a platoon at the position with Ryan Goins.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Starting Saturday vs. Houston•
-
Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Set to platoon at 2B•
-
Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Earns second straight start•
-
Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Enters lineup Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Experiences hamstring tightness•
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.