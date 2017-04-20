Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Pushes Jays past Red Sox
Barney went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Boston.
Barney's second-inning effort -- one in which he hit a two-run single before coming around to score -- accounted for all the game's offense. Wednesday's influential performance doubled the third baseman's RBI total (four) on the season, and raised his average to .389 through nine games. Barney's hit safely in five of his six starts this season and managed five base knocks over his last 12 at-bats. If the 31-year-old can keep it rolling, he may solidify himself as the routine replacement for Josh Donaldson, who will be nursing a calf injury for a few more weeks.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Out of lineup for second straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Looking to take reigns at third base•
-
Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Reaches base three times Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Strikes out in first at-bat of 2017•
-
Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Shows infield versatility•
-
Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Will be top reserve option at multiple positions•
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...