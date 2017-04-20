Barney went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Boston.

Barney's second-inning effort -- one in which he hit a two-run single before coming around to score -- accounted for all the game's offense. Wednesday's influential performance doubled the third baseman's RBI total (four) on the season, and raised his average to .389 through nine games. Barney's hit safely in five of his six starts this season and managed five base knocks over his last 12 at-bats. If the 31-year-old can keep it rolling, he may solidify himself as the routine replacement for Josh Donaldson, who will be nursing a calf injury for a few more weeks.