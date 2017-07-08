Barney is starting at second base and hitting ninth against Houston on Saturday.

After starting the first four games of July, the utility man hasn't logged an at-bat in Toronto's last three games. With Ryan Goins struggling on the heavy side of the platoon, Barney can earn more playing time with a solid stretch of games.

