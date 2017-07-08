Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Starting Saturday vs. Houston
Barney is starting at second base and hitting ninth against Houston on Saturday.
After starting the first four games of July, the utility man hasn't logged an at-bat in Toronto's last three games. With Ryan Goins struggling on the heavy side of the platoon, Barney can earn more playing time with a solid stretch of games.
