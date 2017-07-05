Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Takes seat Wednesday
Barney is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matinee contest against the Yankees.
Barney has made the most of an increase in playing time recently, batting .308 with two RBI over four starts this past week. The righty appears to have emerged as the primary option in a second base platoon with Ryan Goins, but will get a routine day off Wednesday.
More News
