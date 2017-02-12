Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Will be top reserve option at multiple positions
Barney is expected to remain the team's reserve utility man in 2017, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Barney enjoyed a surprising 2016 campaign, slashing .269/.322/.373 while playing in 104 games, his most since 2013 with the Cubs. After narrowly making the Opening Day roster last season, the versatile 31-year-old usurped Ryan Goins for the team's backup role, sending the latter to the minors, and saw playing time at four different positions. Barney's position eligibility makes him an attractive option in daily formats.
