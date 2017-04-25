Travis is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

Travis' performance at the plate has been dismal thus far. After 16 games he's hitting just .127/.179/.190 and has recorded just two extra-base hits. Travis will head to the bench as Darwin Barney fills in at second base.

