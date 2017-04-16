Travis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.

Manager John Gibbons will hold out the slumping Travis for the second day in a row, affording Ryan Goins a second straight start at the keystone. It's probably premature to say Travis has lost his grasp of the everyday role, but when he returns to the lineup, he'll likely have to prove his worth in the bottom third of the order before regaining a more prominent spot.