Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Plays catch Saturday
Travis (knee) was able to take ground balls and play catch Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Travis is beginning to make progress following an operation in mid-June that cleaned up the cartilage in his knee. The second baseman still faces a lengthy road until he is back with Toronto, as he was placed on the 60-day DL after going down, but this provided a key step toward his recovery.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: May be lost for season•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Faces extended absence following knee operation•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Knee forces DL stint•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Waiting for swelling to go down•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...