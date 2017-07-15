Play

Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Plays catch Saturday

Travis (knee) was able to take ground balls and play catch Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Travis is beginning to make progress following an operation in mid-June that cleaned up the cartilage in his knee. The second baseman still faces a lengthy road until he is back with Toronto, as he was placed on the 60-day DL after going down, but this provided a key step toward his recovery.

