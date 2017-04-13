Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Slides to ninth in order
Travis is batting ninth for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.
Travis had been the primary leadoff hitter for Toronto for the beginning of the season, but given the team's (and his) struggles at the plate, manager John Gibbons shook up the lineup to try to produce more offense. Ezequiel Carrera will take over as the leadoff hitter for the evening, which could lead to the outfielder swiping some run-scoring opportunities from Travis in the short-term.
