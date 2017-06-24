Smith went 3-for-5 with a double in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

It's the first multi-hit performance in Smith's young big-league career. The 24-year-old is now hitting ,400 (10-for-25) in limited duty but has also struck out eight times, so things could head south in a hurry for the rookie if the Jays' injury-wracked outfield forces Smith into a regular role.