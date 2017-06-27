Smith was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 24-year-old slashed .391/.417/.435 over 23 at-bats during his second stint in the majors this season. Smith also struck out eight times, but overall filled in nicely with Ezequiel Carrera (foot) on the DL. The Blue Jays' outfielder is slashing .303/.364/.443 in 201 at-bats with Buffalo, and will likely have some more opportunities with the major-league club at a later point this season.