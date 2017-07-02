Pardinho signed a $1.4 million deal with the Blue Jays on Sunday.
A 5-foot-10, 155-pound Brazilian right-hander, Pardinho is the top pitching prospect in this July 2 signing class, but there are plenty of risk factors. It is possible he is done growing, as his lower half is strong and maxed out, and he does not have a large frame. He features a low-90s fastball and a curveball that projects to be a plus pitch in time. His changeup is his third best pitch -- a potential average offering. Scouts love his mound presence and pitchability, and he projects to throw a lot of strikes. His upside is that of a No. 3 starter, but there is a lot of risk, and he is forever away from the big leagues.
