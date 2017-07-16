Carrera will start in left field and bat second Sunday against the Tigers, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Carrera will fill in for regular left fielder Steve Pearce, who is resting, and slot into the top third of the order with normal No. 2 hitter Russell Martin also receiving a breather. With a .354 on-base percentage over 210 plate appearances this season, Carrera has been a capable performer when he's received opportunities to play, but unless Pearce endures a prolonged dry spell at the dish, it looks like Carrera's number of starts will be fairly limited.