Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Inks one-year deal with Blue Jays, avoiding arbitration
Carrera agreed to a one-year, $1,162,500 contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The 29-year-old outfielder is expected to fill a platoon role in 2017 with Melvin Upton Jr. also in the fold after being acquired for the playoff push in last year. Carrera slashed just .248/.323/.356 over a career-high 310 plate appearances last year, so with less regular at-bats in store in 2017, his value may be on the decline.
