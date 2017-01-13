Carrera agreed to a one-year, $1,162,500 contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The 29-year-old outfielder is expected to fill a platoon role in 2017 with Melvin Upton Jr. also in the fold after being acquired for the playoff push in last year. Carrera slashed just .248/.323/.356 over a career-high 310 plate appearances last year, so with less regular at-bats in store in 2017, his value may be on the decline.