Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Kicking off rehab assignment
Carrera (foot) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Buffalo, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Fortunately for Carrera, he didn't require surgery to address the fractured right foot he sustained June 13 and seems to have progressed significantly while resting up the past two weeks. Given the nature of Carrera's injury, the Blue Jays will likely want to see him play a full nine-inning game in the outfield before signing off on his return from the disabled list. Once he's back with the big club, Carrera should challenge Steve Pearce for primary duties in left field.
