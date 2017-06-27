Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Reinstated from DL
Carrera was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Carrera was diagnosed with a fractured right foot earlier this month, but seems to be doing alright after playing in a rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo on Monday. He'll likely return to his post as a reserve outfielder behind Steve Pearce, Kevin Pillar and Jose Bautista, but could earn some more at-bats thanks to his 1.109 OPS over his last 11 games played.
