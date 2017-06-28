Carrera is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.

Carrera was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's series opener, but will remain on the bench for a second straight contest. It appears the Blue Jays will go with Steve Pearce as their primary left-field option for the time being. Carrera's chances of reemerging as an everyday player will only grow more difficult if Michael Saunders, who inked a minor-league contract with Toronto on Wednesday, is eventually promoted to the big club.