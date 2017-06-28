Carrera is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.

Carrera was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's series opener, but will remain on the bench for a second straight contest. It appears the Blue Jays will go with Steve Pearce as their primary left-field option for the time being. Carrera's chances of reemerging as an everyday player will only grow more difficult if Michael Saunders, who inked a minor-league contract with Toronto on Wednesday, is eventually promoted to the big club.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories