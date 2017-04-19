Carrera hit a two-run homer as a pinch hitter in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

He's seeing a decent quantity of at-bats as the Jays' fourth outfielder, but Carrera's never going to be mistaken for a significant fantasy asset. He's only somewhat useful even in deep AL-only formats.

