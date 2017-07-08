Carrera starting in left field and hitting seventh afternoon against Houston on Saturday.

After starting for much of the season's first half, Carrera has struggled to see the field since returning from the disabled list June 25. He's started just one of the team's seven games in July despite owning the third-best OBP (.357) among Jays with at least 180 at-bats this year.

