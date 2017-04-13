Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Tops Thursday's lineup
Carrera is batting leadoff and playing left field in Thursday's contest with the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.
Manager John Gibbons shook up the Blue Jays lineup to try to spark some offense, and the move ultimately benefited Carrera. It's unclear if this move will stick, but it could help the veteran outfielder to amass a few extra runs while he's hitting in front of the heart of Toronto's order.
