Liriano went 2-1 with a 4.55 ERA and 24:8 K:BB in five June starts (27.2 innings).

Most important about the left-hander's recent month is that he appeared back to full strength after missing most of May with a shoulder injury. Liriano averaged nearly 90 pitches per start, and reached triple-digit deliveries on June 14 for the first time since last September. Although the 33-year-old captured the attention of fantasy owners with a fantastic Grapefruit League season, Liriano has failed to deliver when it counts this year. His 8.7 K/9 and average 92.3 mph fastball currently sit at their lowest points since 2011 as a member of the Twins.