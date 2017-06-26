Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Earns win on road
Liriano (4-3) earned the win Sunday against the Royals. He allowed two runs on six hits over six innings, striking out two and walking one.
Liriano pitched into the seventh before receiving the hook, but it was a nice start for someone who had an 8.53 ERA in five previous road starts. Moreover, Liriano has now completed the fifth inning in half of his six starts away from home this season. The run support has been more than good for Liriano this season, but his own merits keyed Toronto's win Sunday.
