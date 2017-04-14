Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Fans 10 in tough loss Thursday

Liriano (0-1) gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 6.2 innings in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Orioles.

After a disastrous beginning to 2017, Liriano bounced right back with a strong showing against Baltimore, but unfortunately the slumbering Jays bats couldn't reward him with a win. The 33-year-old lefty will continue running the AL East gauntlet Wednesday with a home start against the Red Sox.