Liriano was pulled from Thursday's no-decision after allowing three runs on six hits and a walk in just 1.2 innings against the Red Sox.

Liriano's early exit was caused by ineffectiveness, and apparently nothing to do with his recent stiff neck ailment. Luckily for him, the Jays mounted a come-from-behind win in what was Lirano's fourth start of two innings or less this year. With a 6.15 ERA through 16 games, it wouldn't be surprising to see the veteran's rotation spot come into question. For now, though, the left-hander is slated to make his next start Tuesday against Oakland.