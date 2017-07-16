Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Leaves game due to neck injury
Liriano exited Saturday's start after just two innings due to neck tightness, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The stiffness cut short what was becoming a disastrous start for Liriano, who had already allowed two runs on three hits before walking three consecutive Tigers to begin the third frame. It's unclear as to the severity of the injury at this point, but the Blue Jays will monitor the injury ahead of the southpaw's scheduled start next Thursday against the Red Sox, so consider him day-to-day. The rough outing raised Liriano's ERA on the season to 6.50, the worst mark in his career.
