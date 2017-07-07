Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Limits Astros to earn fifth win
Liriano (5-4) allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four batters through six innings during Thursday's win over Houston.
The Astros have an imposing lineup that is particularly strong against southpaws, so this was a solid showing from Liriano. The veteran has been extremely inconsistent this season and sports an underwhelming 5.56 ERA and 1.62 WHIP. However, his 8.2 K/9 moves the needle, and he's still a potential matchup option in most settings with the upside to finish the campaign strong. Depending on the rotation plans following of the All-Star break, Liriano projects to make a road start against Detroit or Boston next.
