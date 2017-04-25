Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Surrenders just two runs in loss
Liriano (1-2) allowed only two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters over 5.1 innings during Monday's loss to the Angels.
This wasn't Liriano's best outing, and considering he allowed nine baserunners, he was probably lucky to exit with just two runs allowed. It was also a discouraging followup to his previous two strong outings, as he held Boston and Baltimore to just two runs while striking out 16 batters over 12 innings. It isn't out of the question that Liriano continues to show game-to-game inconsistency going forward, and he might not see an uptick in run support. Liriano faces Tampa Bay next, which will be an interesting matchup after he recorded just a single out and allowed five runs to the Rays before exiting in the first inning of his first start of the year.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Goes 5.1 scoreless against Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Fans 10 in tough loss Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Annihilated in first start of 2017•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Strikes out 10 in Monday's spring start•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Dominant in second spring start•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Strikes out three in spring debut•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...