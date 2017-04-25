Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Surrenders just two runs in loss

Liriano (1-2) allowed only two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters over 5.1 innings during Monday's loss to the Angels.

This wasn't Liriano's best outing, and considering he allowed nine baserunners, he was probably lucky to exit with just two runs allowed. It was also a discouraging followup to his previous two strong outings, as he held Boston and Baltimore to just two runs while striking out 16 batters over 12 innings. It isn't out of the question that Liriano continues to show game-to-game inconsistency going forward, and he might not see an uptick in run support. Liriano faces Tampa Bay next, which will be an interesting matchup after he recorded just a single out and allowed five runs to the Rays before exiting in the first inning of his first start of the year.