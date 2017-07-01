Liriano (4-4) surrendered five earned runs on seven hits and three walks over 6.0 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Red Sox. He also struck out four batters.

Boston got to Liriano early, scratching out four runs in the first two innings on RBI doubles from Jackie Bradley Jr. and Dustin Pedroia. He settled down and cruised through the following two frames but surrendered one more run in the fifth. Liriano's strikeout numbers have fallen off a bit of late as he has just nine total K's over his last three outings -- a span of 16.2 innings. He'll get one more start before the break with a tough matchup against the Astros on tap for Thursday.