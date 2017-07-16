Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Won't require MRI
Liriano, who exited his start Saturday against the Tigers after two innings with a tightness on the right side of his neck, won't need to visit a doctor to undergo a follow-up MRI, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.
According to Lott, Liriano first experienced the neck spasms while warming up prior to Saturday's game, and the issue seemed to carry over once the contest started, as he was lit up for five runs on three hits and four walks before departing. Liriano noted that he had trouble sleeping on the neck Saturday night, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, and while the fact that he won't need an MRI seemingly shows the Blue Jays aren't too concerned with the injury, the lefty still seems in jeopardy of missing his next scheduled start July 20 against the Red Sox. If Liriano ends up being pushed off that turn, Joe Biagini could be asked to rejoin the rotation to make a spot start.
