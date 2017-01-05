Blue Jays' Gavin Floyd: Re-ups with Jays on minor league deal
Floyd (shoulder) signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.
He ended the 2016 season on the DL with a shoulder injury, so it remains to be seen how healthy he will be for spring training. Floyd transitioned to a relief role with the Jays last year, notching a 4.06 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 innings. He will offer organizational bullpen depth in 2017.
