Floyd (shoulder) signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

He ended the 2016 season on the DL with a shoulder injury, so it remains to be seen how healthy he will be for spring training. Floyd transitioned to a relief role with the Jays last year, notching a 4.06 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 innings. He will offer organizational bullpen depth in 2017.