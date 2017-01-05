Floyd (shoulder) signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

He ended the 2016 season on the DL with a shoulder injury, so it remains to be seen how healthy he will be for spring training. Floyd transitioned to a relief role with the Jays last year, notching a 4.06 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 innings. He will offer organizational bullpen depth in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola