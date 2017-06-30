Blue Jays' Glenn Sparkman: Activated by Blue Jays
Sparkman (thumb) was activated off the 60-day disabled list Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.
The Rule 5 selection's rehab window was coming to a close, but Sparkman's strong showing in recent outings at Triple-A Buffalo convinced the Blue Jays that he's ready to join the big league club. He'll add bullpen depth for Toronto, but his lack of strikeout upside hinders his value, even in deeper formats.
