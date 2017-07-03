Blue Jays' Glenn Sparkman: DFA'd by Toronto
Sparkman was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
The Rule 5 pick lasted just two games with the big club before being dropped from the 40-man roster. He allowed seven runs on nine hits and one walk over just one frame of work (two appearances). He'll likely be returned to the Royals if he ends up passing through waivers untouched. Mike Bolsinger had his contract selected in a corresponding move.
