Petit signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reports.

Petit was designated for assignment by the Angels this offseason after a rough 2016 campaign in which the utility infielder posted a wRC+ of 78 over 89 games played. He'll likely serve as organizational infield depth for the Blue Jays in 2017.

