Ramirez is off to a slow start at Double-A New Hampshire, hitting just .103 (3-for-29) through his first eight games.

The Jays' No. 4 outfield prospect impressed at Double-A for the Pirates organization last season before coming over to the Jays. One game into his time with the Fisher Cats, Ramirez suffered a knee injury that ended his year. The 22-year-old is expected to be MLB ready in the not too distant future, but Ramirez will certainly need to do well in 2017 if he plans to stay on track. His 34 percent strikeout rate (and three percent walk rate) offers an obvious indicator of what the Colombian native lacks -- plate discipline.