Parmley was designated for assignment Saturday.

It was originally thought that he was just getting optioned, but alas, he only got to spend a week on the 40-man roster before being a roster casualty after the Blue Jays selected Lucas Harrell's contract. Parmley will serve as organizational outfield depth going forward.

