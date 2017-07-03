Blue Jays' Ian Parmley: Heads to Triple-A after clearing waivers
Parmley cleared waivers and was outright to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Parmley appeared in just three games for the Blue Jays before being cast off their 40-man roster. He'll continue to serve as organizational outfield depth with Buffalo, where he owns a .289/.332/.369 triple slash in 60 games this season.
