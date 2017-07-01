Parmley was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The Blue Jays need pitching reinforcements, so Lucas Harrell was summoned from Buffalo and Parmley was demoted in a corresponding move. He will continue to serve as organizational depth, with a realistic role as an up-and-down fifth outfielder.

