Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Holds Orioles to two runs in loss
Happ (2-5) allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out just two batters over 6.1 innings during Thursday's loss to Baltimore.
While the lefty has been limited to just nine starts this season, Happ owns a serviceable 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 for the campaign. He's also allowed just six runs through 25.2 innings over his past four starts while pitching into the sixth inning in each outing. It's worth noting that a daunting road matchup against the Yankees is on deck for Happ, though.
More News
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Quality start gets wasted Friday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Strikes out nine in victory•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Captures first win of 2017•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Falls short in Oakland•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Takes no-decision in return from disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Returns from DL•
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...