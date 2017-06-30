Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Holds Orioles to two runs in loss

Happ (2-5) allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out just two batters over 6.1 innings during Thursday's loss to Baltimore.

While the lefty has been limited to just nine starts this season, Happ owns a serviceable 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 for the campaign. He's also allowed just six runs through 25.2 innings over his past four starts while pitching into the sixth inning in each outing. It's worth noting that a daunting road matchup against the Yankees is on deck for Happ, though.