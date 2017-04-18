Happ (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This isn't much of a surprise, as Happ was expected to land on the disabled list after exiting his last start due to elbow inflammation. The Blue Jays don't believe the injury will keep the 34-year-old sidelined too long, though he'll be forced to miss his next start. Toronto will likely turn to their minor-league ranks for a pair of starters to fill in for Happ and injured Aaron Sanchez (finger), with T.J. House, Casey Lawrence and Mat Latos being possible options at the Triple-A level.