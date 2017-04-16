Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Leaves with elbow soreness
Happ exited Sunday's start due to left elbow soreness, Blue Jays play-by-play announcer Mike Wilner reports.
Manager John Gibbons pulled Happ after 4.1 innings Sunday, but it was unclear what was bothering the southpaw when he exited his outing. The Blue Jays have since announced that he was dealing with soreness in his pitching elbow, which is a concerning development for the Toronto rotation. The team figures to have a further update on Happ's status following Sunday's game, but his availability for his next scheduled start appears to be in question for the time being.
