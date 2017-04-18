Happ was diagnosed Monday with inflammation in his left elbow and is expected to land on the 10-day disabled list, MLB Network Radio reports.

Considering Happ looked to be in considerable pain when the injury resulted in him leaving his start Sunday against the Orioles after 4.1 innings, his diagnosis amounts to good news for the Blue Jays, who aren't expecting the 34-year-old to miss extended time. However, the injury leaves the Blue Jays in quite a bind in the short term, as the team will be forced to delve into the minor-league ranks for spot starters for at least the Friday and Saturday games against the Angels with Happ and Aaron Sanchez (hand) set to miss their respective turns on those days. Among the rotation options at Triple-A Buffalo, T.J. House, Casey Lawrence and Mat Latos look like the leading candidates to receive promotions to the big leagues.