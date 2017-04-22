Happ (elbow) felt discomfort after Thursday's throwing session and is likely to miss a second start as a result, Sportsnet reports.

Despite throwing just 20 pitches, Happ was not feeling right after playing catch Thursday. Pitching coach Pete Walker said the club wants to make absolutely sure the inflammation in his elbow is gone before they push him forward in his rehabilitation. Walker said it would likely be "a few days," which would mean Happ would be on pace to return to the Blue Jays in the first week of May.