Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Likely to miss second start
Happ (elbow) felt discomfort after Thursday's throwing session and is likely to miss a second start as a result, Sportsnet reports.
Despite throwing just 20 pitches, Happ was not feeling right after playing catch Thursday. Pitching coach Pete Walker said the club wants to make absolutely sure the inflammation in his elbow is gone before they push him forward in his rehabilitation. Walker said it would likely be "a few days," which would mean Happ would be on pace to return to the Blue Jays in the first week of May.
More News
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Throws 20 pitches Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Lands on DL•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Likely DL bound with elbow inflammation•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Positive report on elbow from GM•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: MRI on tap Monday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Leaves with elbow soreness•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...