Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: MRI on tap Monday
Happ (elbow) is scheduled to undergo an MRI, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports. "We're going to find out what's going on in there and made a decision from there," said Happ after Sunday's outing.
The veteran left-hander was off to a strong start through 4.1 scoreless innings against the Orioles on Sunday before some soreness in his pitching elbow forced him from the game. He's set to go in for an MRI on Monday, at which point the severity of his elbow issue will be determined. With Aaron Sanchez (finger) already on the shelf, the Blue Jays' rotation is suffering through some early season attrition.
