Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Positive report on elbow from GM
Blue Jays GM Mark Shapiro suggested Monday that Happ's current elbow injury will end with a "positive outcome" and won't cause him to miss significant time, Jamie Campbell of SportsNet reports.
Happ went in for an MRI on Sunday, and while the results haven't been released yet, Shapiro's comments suggest that Happ may have avoided the worst -- which, when the elbow is under discussion, is usually Tommy John surgery. We'll wait for a more detailed report on Happ's situation before speculating further, but it sounds like Happ could be back in the Blue Jays rotation sooner rather than later.
