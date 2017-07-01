Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Posts strong marks in first healthy month
Happ won two of his five starts in June while posting a 3.19 ERA with 28 strikeouts over 31 innings.
The former 20-game winner looked strong in his first healthy month of the campaign. Happ's elbow seemed to be of no concern as he averaged nearly 100 pitches per start and worked into at least the sixth inning in each of his five June outings. The 34-year-old has his ERA down to a 3.71 while sporting a career-high 9.00 K/9 over nine starts this season.
