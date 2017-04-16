Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Pulled from start with apparent injury
Happ was removed from his start Sunday against the Orioles in the top of the fifth inning with an apparent injury.
Happ was mowing down the Orioles lineup prior to his departure, covering 4.1 innings and striking out three batters while allowing four hits and no walks. The Blue Jays should have a better idea of what's bothering Happ once he's evaluated in the locker room, but it's a disconcerting development nonetheless for a Toronto rotation that was already set to see its depth tested following Aaron Sanchez's (finger) placement on the disabled list earlier Sunday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: MRI on tap Monday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Leaves with elbow soreness•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Can't finish five innings in loss to Brewers•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Takes loss despite quality start Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Cruises past Boston in third spring start•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Looks strong Monday vs. Red Sox•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...