Happ was removed from his start Sunday against the Orioles in the top of the fifth inning with an apparent injury.

Happ was mowing down the Orioles lineup prior to his departure, covering 4.1 innings and striking out three batters while allowing four hits and no walks. The Blue Jays should have a better idea of what's bothering Happ once he's evaluated in the locker room, but it's a disconcerting development nonetheless for a Toronto rotation that was already set to see its depth tested following Aaron Sanchez's (finger) placement on the disabled list earlier Sunday.