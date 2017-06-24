Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Quality start gets wasted Friday

Happ allowed one run on four hits while striking out five over 6.1 innings Friday but had to settle for a no-decision in a 5-4 loss to the Royals.

With Robert Osuna (illness) not available to pitch, the Jays' bullpen blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning, denying Happ his third win of the season. It was his third straight quality start. The veteran lefty will take a 3.83 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Orioles.