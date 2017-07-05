Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Quiets Yankees for Tuesday's win

Happ (3-5) dished six quality innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six Yankees in Tuesday's road win.

Happ extinguished the Bronx Bombers' bats on July 4th while his teammates provide the fireworks to back up his strong effort. Through his first five starts, the veteran went 0-4 with a 5.33 ERA and eight home runs allowed. In Happ's last five outings, he's 3-1 with a 1.99 ERA and just one deep fly given up. He'll look to keep rolling into the break when he toes the rubber Sunday against Houston.